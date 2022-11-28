Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear skies tonight, Sunny for tomorrow

A passing high pressure system will clear out the clouds and rain showers from Sunday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure over Eastern NC is going to give us another full day of sunshine and light northerly breezes. The sunglasses, shirts, sweaters and a light jacket may be needed as temperatures for tonight and into early Tuesday morning dip into the lower 40s. Eventually radiational heating will allow for most spots to briefly warm into the lower 60s later in the afternoon. The same ridge of high pressure, giving us the nice weather will hold off most of the severe weather forecast to develop across the mid-south and Gulf Coast states.

By Wednesday, high pressure will slide offshore transitioning the winds towards the southwest, giving way to warm and saturated air to flow in with the next cold front. This will increase the risk for a few showers and isolated rumble of thunder. Despite the precipitation, the risk for severe weather to develop across Eastern NC is low. Once the front passes. Sunshine and dry air returns under mostly sunny skies late week.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 3-6.

Wednesday

Clouds increasing through the day. Rain shows up late. High of 68. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday

Sunny and cool with a steady breeze. High of 53. Wind: NNW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and cool. High of 56. Wind: NW 4-8.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards
Greene Central football player killed in crash
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Male shot to death in Kinston
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution

Latest News

Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards
Greene Central football team remembers player killed in car crash
Bikes For Kids provides bikes to third graders in Carteret County.
Bikes For Kids awards bikes to third graders in Carteret County
SBA representatives stop at PCC
SBA stops by PCC to offer tips to small business owners
Cyber Monday website.
ENC businesses are trying to inspire people to shop local
Businesses are trying to inspire consumers to shop local
Businesses are trying to inspire consumers to shop local