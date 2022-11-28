Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear skies tonight, Sunny for tomorrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure over Eastern NC is going to give us another full day of sunshine and light northerly breezes. The sunglasses, shirts, sweaters and a light jacket may be needed as temperatures for tonight and into early Tuesday morning dip into the lower 40s. Eventually radiational heating will allow for most spots to briefly warm into the lower 60s later in the afternoon. The same ridge of high pressure, giving us the nice weather will hold off most of the severe weather forecast to develop across the mid-south and Gulf Coast states.

By Wednesday, high pressure will slide offshore transitioning the winds towards the southwest, giving way to warm and saturated air to flow in with the next cold front. This will increase the risk for a few showers and isolated rumble of thunder. Despite the precipitation, the risk for severe weather to develop across Eastern NC is low. Once the front passes. Sunshine and dry air returns under mostly sunny skies late week.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 3-6.

Wednesday

Clouds increasing through the day. Rain shows up late. High of 68. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday

Sunny and cool with a steady breeze. High of 53. Wind: NNW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and cool. High of 56. Wind: NW 4-8.

