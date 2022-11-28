Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East will spend the day focusing on giving small businesses the tools to be successful.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a small business town hall today at Pitt Community College.

The event allows small business owners to connect with leaders in the Small Business Administration and learn about resources available to them.

It will highlight programs that can help small business owners start, build and grow their businesses.

The event will feature Allen Thomas, the SBA region four administrator and former mayor of Greenville, along with U.S. representative G.K. Butterfield.

