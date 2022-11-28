Kinston police charge man with shooting woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend.

Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. this past Saturday to 800 Herbert Drive.

Police said they found a woman with a single gunshot wound.

Gordon is in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

