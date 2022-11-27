WinterLights Virginia Dare Night moved to Monday, Nov. 28

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabethan Gardens is hosting WinterLights Virginia Dare Night Monday night. It was originally scheduled for November 27 but was rescheduled due to forecasted rain.

All scannable tickets reserved online for Sunday, November 27, will be honored on Monday, November 28. However, the night has been sold out. Therefore, only those already holding scannable tickets will be admitted on Monday.

The event supports the Roanoke Island Food Pantry. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate.

Doors open at 6 p.m. You need proof that you are a resident of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island. That includes a driver’s license or utility bill.

Donation collection begins at 5:00 p.m. For donations, you can bring things like canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels.

Guests must park in designated spaces. Overflow parking will be available at the National Park Service parking lot. A shuttle will transport guests to and from this lot from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

More information on The Elizabethan Gardens can be found here. They can be reached at (252) 473-3234 and are located on the north end of Roanoke Island at 1411 National Park Drive Manteo, NC 27954.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.