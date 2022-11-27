Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild breezes tonight before rain and storms take over on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into the evening temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s as winds will shift towards the southwest, allowing for warm buoyant air to move in across the region. The airmass will support the atmospheric conditions for additional showers and storms and increased cloud cover throughout most of the day

As low pressure towards west continues to intensify, the close proximity to the high pressure ridge, friction on the coast, and the warm sector; this could allow for winds along the coast to reach 25 to 35 mph, with potential gusts as high as 40 mph. Elevated surf is likely along the Southern Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. The rain will move in mid-morning and will leave the coast by the afternoon. Clear skies will return on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds back into the area. Temperatures will hold into the mid 60s, which is near average for this time of year. More rain arrives on Wednesday before clearing out on Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Sunday

Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 74. Wind: SW 10-18 mph, G 25-35. Rain chance: 80%.

Sunday night

Clearing and partly cloudy. Low of 52. Wind: W 10-15 mph

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.

