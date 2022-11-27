Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild breezes tonight before rain and storms take over on Sunday

Sunday showers and storms will transition to partly cloudy skies later in the day, pushing highs back into the 70s
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 1126
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into the evening temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s as winds will shift towards the southwest, allowing for warm buoyant air to move in across the region. The airmass will support the atmospheric conditions for additional showers and storms and increased cloud cover throughout most of the day

As low pressure towards west continues to intensify, the close proximity to the high pressure ridge, friction on the coast, and the warm sector; this could allow for winds along the coast to reach 25 to 35 mph, with potential gusts as high as 40 mph. Elevated surf is likely along the Southern Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. The rain will move in mid-morning and will leave the coast by the afternoon. Clear skies will return on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds back into the area. Temperatures will hold into the mid 60s, which is near average for this time of year. More rain arrives on Wednesday before clearing out on Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Sunday

Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 74. Wind: SW 10-18 mph, G 25-35. Rain chance: 80%.

Sunday night

Clearing and partly cloudy. Low of 52. Wind: W 10-15 mph

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
This is a breaking news story.
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting

Latest News

Small Business Saturday
Shoppers score deals on Small Business Saturday
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom