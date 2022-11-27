One person shot to death in Kinston

Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Courtney Bunting, Alyssa Hefner and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 27, 2022
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m.

Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr.

Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center. No arrests have been made at this time.

Information is limited, but we will post updates to this story as they become available.

The Kinston Police Department is actively working this case.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

