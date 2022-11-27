Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole.

WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro.

The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan McKinnon, 23, refused to stop and drove about two miles before driving off the left side of the roadway and hitting a utility pole.

The crash happened near East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road.

Officials say that McKinnon, and a juvenile passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The State Highway Patrol says that impairment and speed were factors in the crash and charges are pending against McKinnon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.