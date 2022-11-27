Green Central football player killed in crash

Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards
Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all.

It is with a heavy heart that we need to inform the Greene Central community that a Senior, Jah'Tayvious Edwards, passed...

Posted by Greene Central on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always laughing and joking and overcame a lot just to be able to play football.” He goes on to say that Edwards “had his kidney removed halfway through his junior year and worked hard to return for his senior year.”

The school’s Facebook post says additional counselors will be available to students on Monday to offer support.

Details are limited, but more information will be included in this story once it’s obtained.

Pictures of Edwards can be viewed on the high school’s Facebook page at the link below.

It is with a heavy heart that inform the Greene Central community that our Senior, Jah'Tayvious Edwards, passed away...

Posted by Greene Central High School Football on Saturday, November 26, 2022

