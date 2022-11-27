Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.

Goldsboro police say the initial 911 call said that he was deceased, but EMS found signs of life and took him to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. He was later transported to ECU Health in Greenville.

WITN is told that Boykin is in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

