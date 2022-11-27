Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58).

This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:

• Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

•Saturday & Sunday, potentially all day and night

Drivers should expect delays. As with most highway contracts, there will be no lane closures on the bridge during the holiday periods of Christmas and New Year’s.

The exact dates when there will be no closures over the upcoming holidays are listed at this DriveNC.gov webpage.

When a lane is closed, flagging operations will be used to allow traffic from each direction to take turns crossing the bridge.

