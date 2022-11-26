WITN End Zone Week 15 - Regional Semifinal round

New Bern, East Duplin win at home, WRH with another state road win sets up battle for Duplin County
WITN End Zone Week 15 Regional Semifinals
WITN End Zone Week 15 Regional Semifinals(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 15 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4A EAST

New Bern 70, Rolesville 34

Millbrook 19, Hillsdale 14

3A EAST

Seventy-First 38, Terry Sanford 13

Northern Nash 42, Triton 7

2A EAST

East Duplin 49, Whiteville 6

Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Princeton 14

1A EAST

Rosewood 27, North Moore 7

Tarboro 45, Northampton 20

