WITN End Zone Week 15 - Regional Semifinal round
New Bern, East Duplin win at home, WRH with another state road win sets up battle for Duplin County
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 15 REGIONAL SEMIFINALS - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4A EAST
New Bern 70, Rolesville 34
Millbrook 19, Hillsdale 14
3A EAST
Seventy-First 38, Terry Sanford 13
Northern Nash 42, Triton 7
2A EAST
East Duplin 49, Whiteville 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Princeton 14
1A EAST
Rosewood 27, North Moore 7
Tarboro 45, Northampton 20
