Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clear Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday morning started off on a wonderful picturesque environment as sunny conditions paired with high thin clouds gave way to fantastic sunrises earlier this morning. The calm breezes and clear skies will prevail throughout today as an area of high pressure builds in from the south.

Warmer weather will return on Sunday as southwesterly winds push temperatures back into the lower 70s. The warmth will come with rain as a second area of low pressure sweeps over the East this holiday weekend. The rain will move in mid-morning and will leave the coast by the afternoon. Sky conditions will flip back to sunshine on Monday and Tuesday thanks to another area of high pressure cruising by. The sunshine will come with near average air temperatures over the course of two days. More rain arrives on Wednesday before clearing out on Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 73. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance: 80%.

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.

