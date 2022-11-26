Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clear Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday

The Sunday showers will come with a warm up, pushing highs back into the 70s
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 1126
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday morning started off on a wonderful picturesque environment as sunny conditions paired with high thin clouds gave way to fantastic sunrises earlier this morning. The calm breezes and clear skies will prevail throughout today as an area of high pressure builds in from the south.

Warmer weather will return on Sunday as southwesterly winds push temperatures back into the lower 70s. The warmth will come with rain as a second area of low pressure sweeps over the East this holiday weekend. The rain will move in mid-morning and will leave the coast by the afternoon. Sky conditions will flip back to sunshine on Monday and Tuesday thanks to another area of high pressure cruising by. The sunshine will come with near average air temperatures over the course of two days. More rain arrives on Wednesday before clearing out on Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 73. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance: 80%.

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

New Bern Aerobatic Show
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Mall reopens after Black Friday shooting
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 1126
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
Greenville woman charged with killing husband