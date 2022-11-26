Number one North Carolina men fall, state college hoops results

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list. Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones. RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort.

Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event.

Xavier was held to two points over the final five minutes. Souley Boum scored 23 points for the Musketeers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn routed Duke 78-50 in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Aaliyah Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd scored 14 points to help the Huskies (4-0) remain undefeated on the season.

Shaeyann Day-Wilson led the Blue Devils (5-1) with 15 points, and Elizabeth Balogun contributed 14 off the bench.

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson had 16 points with four 3-pointers, and No. 13 North Carolina State cruised to a 78-40 win over West Virginia on Friday in the Cancun Classic.

The Wolfpack led West Virginia 19-12 after one quarter and dominated the second, outscoring the Mountaineers 24-6 to bolt to a 48-18 lead.

Johnson had five points in a 15-0 run that made it 34-14.

N.C. State finished at 52% from the field, had a 57-31 rebounding advantage and had 18 assists - at least one by all 10 players who saw action - while the Mountaineers had just one helper.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 16 points to lead West Virginia, which went 3 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 23% overall.

