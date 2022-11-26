NC State football upsets rival North Carolina in double overtime thriller

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Ben Finley threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, and North Carolina State held on to beat Drake Maye and No. 18 North Carolina 30-27 when Noah Burnette duck-hooked a 35-yard field goal try in the second overtime.

Maye connected with Antoine Green from 4 yards out on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 24-all, but N.C. State kept the ACC Coastal Division champion Tar Heels out of the end zone in the first overtime.

The teams traded field goals and Christopher Dunn was good from 21 yards in the second overtime.

N.C. State never trailed as it handed North Carolina its second straight loss.

