Hornets edge Timberwolves

Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Edwards scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, who shot 22% from 3-point range. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and 10 assists, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

ESPN is reporting Gordon Hayward was injured in the game and will be out a while.

