Hornets edge Timberwolves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Edwards scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, who shot 22% from 3-point range. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and 10 assists, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

ESPN is reporting Gordon Hayward was injured in the game and will be out a while.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be evaluated week-to-week on his return from a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2022

