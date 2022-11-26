Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend.

For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern.

The holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Saturday, November 26th at 4:30pm.

Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green, and along the Riverwalk downtown.

This year’s air show will include tricky single and group maneuvers including loops, rolls and bomb bursts.

The AeroShell Aerobatic Team participates in approximately two dozen air shows each year.

The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.

