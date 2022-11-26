Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

New Bern Aerobatic Show
New Bern Aerobatic Show(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend.

For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern.

The holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Saturday, November 26th at 4:30pm.

Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green, and along the Riverwalk downtown.

This year’s air show will include tricky single and group maneuvers including loops, rolls and bomb bursts.

The AeroShell Aerobatic Team participates in approximately two dozen air shows each year.

The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Mall reopens after Black Friday shooting
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 1126
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
Black Friday Shopping
Greenville shoppers search for Black Friday deals