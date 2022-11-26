Greenville Mall reopens after Black Friday shooting

First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A business here in the East is resuming business as usual following a shooting Friday night.

Greenville Mall is reopening and operating under normal business hours, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

The mall was closed and forced shoppers to evacuate the area after two people were shot near American Eagle around 6:30 p.m. Friday night according to Officer Scott Venable with Greenville Police.

In a press conference, police said that they do not believe this was a random act but rather part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Greenville Police say the two men are recovering in the hospital. Officer Scott Venable told WITN their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

