ECU football uses late touchdown drive to edge Temple, will have winning record this season

ECU 49, Temple 46
ECU Pirates
ECU Pirates(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WITN) - ECU football had a game winning drive of 8 plays, 89 yards with about 3 minutes to play to edge Temple 49-46 on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Holton Ahlers connected with Jaylen Johnson for the game winning 38-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 to play in the game.

Keaton Mitchell brought his full grip wheels for this one. Got it started with a 49 yard touchdown run to get the pirates their first touchdown since the Cincinnati game.

The offense scored a lot but special teams got in on the act Jsi Hatfield put the Pirates back in the lead in the 2nd as he breaks a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Pirates first kickoff return td since Tyler Snead did it in 2020 also against Temple.

ECU kept coming a broken play on the fumble Ahlers stayed with it and Mitchell did the rest on a 73-yard touchdown. Ahlers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the game

Keaton he had 222 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns and that receiving touchdown in the game. ECU would go ahead 42-31 on his fourth touchdown of the game.

E.J. Warner as advertised by coach Houston this week. 527 yards passing with 5 touchdown throws. He passed 63 times in the game as the Owls took the lead 46-42 with 6 minutes to play.

ECU able to get the game winning score and a stop in the final minute of play. The Pirates win to move to 7-5. They will have a winning record this year with a bowl game to play.

“We all want to go to bowl games, play for championships, winning seasons,” said ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “It’s a big deal for us.”

The Pirates are in wait and see mode for a bowl game for the second straight season. It should be announced following the conference championship games next weekend.

