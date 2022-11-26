Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

This is a breaking news story.
This is a breaking news story.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening.

It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m.

Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt County Emergency Management and fire investigators. They said a pool house was involved, and no one was hurt.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by liquified petroleum gas. The scene is no longer active.

This is a developing story. We are working to obtain information and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Latest News

NCEL 11/24/22
NCEL 11/24/22
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
Black Friday does not bring in the crowds as it once did, but for some shoppers, it’s still a...
Black Friday does not bring in the crowds as it once did, but for some shoppers, it’s still a tradition
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
New Bern Police activates holiday task force