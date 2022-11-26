Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening.

It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m.

Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt County Emergency Management and fire investigators. They said a pool house was involved, and no one was hurt.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by liquified petroleum gas. The scene is no longer active.

This is a developing story. We are working to obtain information and will update this story as we learn more.

