Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County man

Daniel Coward
Daniel Coward(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward was last seen by his neighbor Thanksgiving morning around 9:30 a.m. on Possum Track Road.

The 51-year-old man is believed to be driving a black 2006 Toyota Scion with North Carolina tag JKB-2635. Deputies say he was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Coward you should call deputies at 252-946-0101.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
Malayshia Condery
Greenville police report missing woman
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

NCEL 11/24/22
NCEL 11/24/22
Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County man
Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County man
Latoria Anderson
Greenville woman charged with killing her husband
Greenville woman charged in overnight murder
Greenville woman charged in overnight murder