Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward was last seen by his neighbor Thanksgiving morning around 9:30 a.m. on Possum Track Road.

The 51-year-old man is believed to be driving a black 2006 Toyota Scion with North Carolina tag JKB-2635. Deputies say he was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Coward you should call deputies at 252-946-0101.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.