Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty sprinkles turning to heavy showers by early afternoon Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As you head out the door and start your day, unless you are a big fan of the rain, if you are planning on shopping today grab that umbrella or rain jacket. The light drops we’ll see from now until sunrise will be scattered, turning to heavier periods of showers through the late morning and early afternoon. Due to the thick cloud cover, air temperatures will hold steady in the to mid 50s and lower 60s. The rain clouds will pull away from coast through the afternoon, leaving us with clear skies overnight.

The sunshine will be back in full on Saturday. A northerly breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 50s through most of the day. Rain will make a comeback by Sunday afternoon, so if you have any outdoor decorating that you’d like to get done, get it done Saturday. Sunday’s rain will come with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Dry and sunny weather is back in the plan for Monday and Tuesday. Air temps will hold in the low to mid 60s before another warm up into the 70s on Wednesday. That rise in warmth will come with a chance of rain late Wednesday night that will carry over into Thursday morning.

Friday

Cloudy with periods of rain through the day. High of 63. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 80%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs of 59. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 70. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance: 60%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.