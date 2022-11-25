Police respond to shooting at Greenville Mall

Police investigating shooting at Greenville Mall
Police investigating shooting at Greenville Mall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery and Courtney Bunting
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are responding to a shooting at Greenville Mall Friday evening.

Our Justin Lundy spoke with officers who confirmed shots were fired inside the mall.

At least one person has been hurt and could be seen being loaded into an ambulance. We’re working to gather more details and will bring them to you as we receive them.

