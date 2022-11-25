New Bern Police activates holiday task force

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday.

New Bern Police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season.

It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community is out shopping.

They’ll be active until New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.