New Bern Police activates holiday task force

New Bern police
(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday.

New Bern Police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season.

It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community is out shopping.

They’ll be active until New Year’s Day.

