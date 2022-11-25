New Bern debuts ice skating rink

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department will debut its new ice skating rink today.

The rink will be set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.

The rink is not real ice- it is made of synthetic panels and can accommodate between 30 and 40 skaters at a time.

Hours vary throughout the holiday season-

  • Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m and 4 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Other times will be announced on Parks and Recreation’s website and Facebook page.

