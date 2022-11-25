Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot

Hundreds join in for Turkey Trot
Hundreds join in for Turkey Trot(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot.

A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot not only gives people a chance to work off those calories before even eating the Thanksgiving meal, but it also benefits a good cause.

“All the proceeds come to the Y and give back to the community. So, they help family with memberships after school summer camps and sports, so they have that opportunity to take part in those,” explained YMCA Community Impact Director Marissa Zinni.

Almost 900 people registered for this year’s event. In fact, organizers say they were just five shy of meeting that number. Nearly all of them were dressed in their Thanksgiving best - donning turkey hats, silly t-shirts and tutus.

For runner Jacob Clark, getting up early to participate in the event is a tradition.

“We run this race pretty often on Thanksgiving morning. You know, burn some extra calories, get to hang out with our family,” he said.

The fun didn’t stop with the race either. For those who didn’t participate, several activities and games were on hand, making this a very special start to a happy holiday.

If you missed out on this Turkey Trot, don’t worry, there are more events being held throughout the region tomorrow and throughout the weekend. For a full list of community happenings, head here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
Dusty Taylor
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

Latest News

Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items
Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items
Greenville first responders spend holiday on standby
Greenville first responders spend holiday on standby
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville
Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville