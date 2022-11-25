Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot.

A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot not only gives people a chance to work off those calories before even eating the Thanksgiving meal, but it also benefits a good cause.

“All the proceeds come to the Y and give back to the community. So, they help family with memberships after school summer camps and sports, so they have that opportunity to take part in those,” explained YMCA Community Impact Director Marissa Zinni.

Almost 900 people registered for this year’s event. In fact, organizers say they were just five shy of meeting that number. Nearly all of them were dressed in their Thanksgiving best - donning turkey hats, silly t-shirts and tutus.

For runner Jacob Clark, getting up early to participate in the event is a tradition.

“We run this race pretty often on Thanksgiving morning. You know, burn some extra calories, get to hang out with our family,” he said.

The fun didn’t stop with the race either. For those who didn’t participate, several activities and games were on hand, making this a very special start to a happy holiday.

If you missed out on this Turkey Trot, don’t worry, there are more events being held throughout the region tomorrow and throughout the weekend. For a full list of community happenings, head here.

