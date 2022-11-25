Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday.(Palmetto Funeral Group)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill, S.C.

Tayag’s funeral, or Mass of Christian Burial, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

An obituary page with more details and directions to the service locations can be found here.

Read Also: Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
Malayshia Condery
Greenville police report missing woman

Latest News

NCEL 11/24/22
NCEL 11/24/22
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
New Bern police
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
Daniel Coward
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man