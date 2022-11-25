Hurricanes fall to Bruins in overtime

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.

The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season.

Boston trailed 2-0 late in the second period and tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot from the right point. Pyotr Kochetkov and Stefan Noesen each scored a power-play goal for Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.