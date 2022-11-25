Greenville woman charged with killing her husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood.

Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home.

Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams.

Williams and his wife were involved in a dispute in the front yard of their home on Kenwood Lane around midnight, according to police.

Police said at some point, Anderson shot her husband.

The 30-year-old Anderson is being held in jail on no bond.

