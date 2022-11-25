Black Friday does not bring in the crowds as it once did, but for some shoppers, it’s still a tradition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is officially here, and this Black Friday, many families around Eastern Carolina were up early to head to shops in search of some great deals.

“Always a tradition, always we go every year we get up early in the morning, get coffee, and we roll,” said Angela Smith.

Black Friday has been the biggest sales day of the year for retailers since the 50′s, but with customers now able to shop from their homes, many are not waiting in long lines this year.

However, one Eastern Carolina shopper believes that going in person gets you the best deals. She also says she loves the rush she gets on Black Friday.

“Oh, you miss the deals. If you don’t come outside, you gotta see the people and the crowd; that’s the fun, at least for me it is anyway,” said Jessica Price.

Despite Black Friday promising some of the year’s biggest deals, some retailers say the sales aren’t just happening today.

“We do run a week-long ad, so that does start on Sunday and ends on Saturday, so customers do have the ability to shop all week,” said Joshua Daugherty, a sales manager at Academy Sports.

Holiday sales are expected to grow this year, just at a slower rate. The national retail federation projects an eight percent increase from years past, and Academy Sports are preparing for just that.

“We pulled everything forward, made sure that all the products were on the floor and were customer facing, and then we made sure we were fully staffed so that we could be able to handle, ya know, the customers,” said Daugherty.

According to CNN, chain retailers are also overstocked with items, which has them offering more discounts in order to clear out merchandise.

While Black Friday counts to bring people into stores, many say they will also spread out their Christmas shopping this year.

