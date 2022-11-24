Woman shot by Onslow County deputy after traffic stop
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman today in Onslow County.
Col. Chris Thomas said it happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert.
He said it began as a traffic stop.
Thomas confirmed that the woman was armed and she was shot by a deputy. She has been taken to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune for treatment.
The colonel said the deputy was not injured.
