Woman shot by Onslow County deputy after traffic stop

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman today in Onslow County.

Col. Chris Thomas said it happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert.

He said it began as a traffic stop.

Thomas confirmed that the woman was armed and she was shot by a deputy. She has been taken to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune for treatment.

The colonel said the deputy was not injured.

