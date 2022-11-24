GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville this Thanksgiving.

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Fleet Feet at 207 E Arlington Blvd. It will include a 5k and a family walk.

Entry is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the family walk. The 5k begins at 9 and the walk begins at 8:45. Registration begins at 6:45 and ends at 7:45 a.m.

All money raised will benefit families in Eastern North Carolina battling cancer through the group Beau’s Buddies.

