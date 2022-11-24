Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a woman was speeding when her car crashed early this morning, killing her.

The single vehicle accident happened on Perkins Mill Road, that’s west of Goldsboro.

Gabriel Bartlett died after her vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, drove into a driveway, and landed on its roof, according to the Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old woman was the only person in the car.

