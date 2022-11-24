Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items

A Greenville Piggly Wiggly customer scans store shelves Thanksgiving morning
By Merit Morgan and WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some stores here in the east are open this holiday, allowing residents to stop by for last-minute shopping to prepare for dinner.

WITN caught up with Shantay Warren, who said heading to the store before today wasn’t an option.

“Last minute for me, I work everyday. And I work second shift, so I don’t really have that much time,” Warren explained.

Another shopper told us she was just excited to finally pick up all her favorite Thanksgiving goodies.

“Some yams, making me some pies, got me some soft drinks for me and the kids, and pig tails, sauerkraut,” said Greenville resident, Carolyn Vinson.

But heading to the store at the last minute comes with challenges. “The pie shells, that’s what I’m mad about right now. Sweet potato pie, but we don’t really have any shells right now,” Warren told WITN.

Regardless of busy, everyday lives, forgotten items, and holiday stress, shoppers we talked to said family is what the holiday is all about.

“Enjoying time for my family that I [haven’t] seen in a while and just some friends coming over,” Vinson said, explaining her plans for the day.

“Spending time with my family, seeing my kids, because I’m always working,” Warren added.

According to a Shipt survey, cranberries top the list of the most forgotten Thanksgiving food.

As for where you should go to get those last-minute items, Piggly Wiggly will re-open tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. Dollar General is said to remain open until 10 p.m.

