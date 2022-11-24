Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

Authorities have charged Robinson’s friend in death, after Robinson left Charlotte for Cabo and didn’t return home.
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month.

Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.

A Mexican prosecutor says the warrant was issued for Robinson’s friend, who was identified as the direct aggressor in events that occurred on Oct. 29.

Mexican authorities have since issued a press release, saying that investigations and test data indicate that Robinson’s death was due to a “direct attack, not from an accident.”

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Her parents were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

A video that made the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly show Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Last week, the FBI said that they “opened an investigation in the death of Robinson.”

A GoFundMe page for Robinson can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
The crash early Thanksgiving morning killed a 24-year-old woman.
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
Malayshia Condery
Greenville police report missing woman
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

NCEL 11/24/22
NCEL 11/24/22
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018.
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday
New Bern police
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
Hundreds join in for Turkey Trot
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot