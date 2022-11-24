‘It really is a blessing’: Greenville church gives back to first responders

One church is giving back to first responders this holiday season

By Merit Morgan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, community leaders, and other members of the community came together Wednesday to serve first responders in downtown Greenville in order to give thanks for all they do for the community.

“It humbles me to know they do appreciate what we all do,” Pitt County Lt. Chad Clark said. “I can speak for all of us, for everybody, that it’s very much appreciated.”

The church held its 15th annual Thanksgiving first responders appreciation lunch to support all of the essential workers that take care of the community.

”We’re really blessed and humbled to be able to host this every year and to allow them to enjoy themselves and so we’re grateful for that,” Co-Pastor Rhonda Jordan said. “So much has happened over the past year and we just want them to know that we support them year-round. We try to find ways but here is our opportunity to say thank you and say blessings to you for all that you do.”

While each first responder left feeling appreciated, for organizer and member Jonathan Soulen, serving others is also what it’s all about.

“It’s a blessing when you can say thank you, when you recognize that there are others who help you to have good health and be in a position to simply say thank you, to other people that work hard, it really is a blessing,” Soulen said.

Along with Jarvis Memorial UMC members, Soulen says Pitt Community College and John Paul II students came out to serve.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

