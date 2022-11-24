Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away.

The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.

WITN is told that Condery was reported missing by a caseworker.

She reportedly has family connections in Greene County.

If anyone sees Condery, they are asked to call police at (252) 329-4300.

