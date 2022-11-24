Greenville first responders spend holiday on standby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many people are enjoying their Thanksgiving with family and friends, first responders are on standby to keep everyone safe this holiday.

Greenville Fire/Rescue officials continued to serve the community Thursday. Greenville Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson was one of many first responders at station one.

“We’d all like to be home with our families on a day like today,” Anderson said. “But we also want to make sure that the city is safe, and this is kind of a sacrifice that you have to give to do this type of work.”

Anderson went on to point out that major holidays can be stressful for first responders.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause of residential structure fires,” Anderson said. “So obviously everyone is cooking today, so there’s an heightened sense of alert.”

First responders themselves were cooking at station one in uptown Greenville when WITN caught up with them Thursday. Anderson said the first responders who couldn’t go home, planned to invite their families to that station Thanksgiving night.

“It’s kind of cool to have both families together in one place,” Anderson said. “It’s something we don’t get very often. It’s a pretty unique thing for the fire service.”

So while they’re working to keep the community safe during the day, Greenville firefighters have food and fellowship to look forward to later in the evening.

Every year, thousands of fires are reported nationwide, causing an average of destruction of 900 homes according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.