Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Jason Myers GoFundMe(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon when WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed near I-77 in south Charlotte.

The GoFundMe page for Myers can be found HERE.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

More: Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
Dusty Taylor
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters urge kitchen safety as you prepare your Thanksgiving feast
OBX ROAD RAGE: One suspect turns himself in; another promises same
OBX ROAD RAGE: One suspect turns himself in; another promises same
NCEL 11/23/22
NCEL 11/23/22
Greenville police report missing woman
Greenville police report missing woman
POWERBALL 11/23/22