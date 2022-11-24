Firefighters urge kitchen safety as you prepare your Thanksgiving feast

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As people finish their Thanksgiving shopping, their attention will soon turn to cooking it all, and that can present some dangers.

According to federal data, cooking fires are usually the leading cause of house fires, especially on turkey day.

There are three times the number of house fires compared to a normal day and Winterville Community Fire Chief Jonathan Heltzel said he feels technology plays a role in that.

“Everybody has a phone that they can be sidetracked by,” Heltzel said.

People not being present while the food is cooking may be a leading contributor to cooking-related fires.

Turkey Day meals include several items meaning that more cooking has to be done, which is why Piggly Wiggly employee Jamil Harper said he believes in cooking a day early.

“Everything will be done tonight so tomorrow we just warming stuff up,” Harper said. “All the food is going to be done then we can cut up.”

No matter if you’re preparing food for a large or small group of people, children are always around somewhere.

Heltzel says those cooking need to be extra cautious of the little ones running around.

“Watch your kids if they’re in the kitchen and keep them away from sharp objects,” Heltzel said. “Keep them away from hot objects and keep them away from the stove where they may accidentally turn it on.”

