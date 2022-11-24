ECU football focused on preparation this week after Sunday meeting to regroup

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football tuning up for its final game of the regular season Saturday at Temple. The Pirates suffered an embarrassing loss at home on Saturday in their home finale against Houston. The players and coach opened up about not being prepared to play the Cougars. Interestingly, losing out on a chance at a conference title with their loss to Cincinnati appears to have played a role in the Houston result.

“Just a lot of things that we allowed to interfere with our preparation,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I just did not feel like we were mentally prepared to play the way we need to play to win a ballgame like that.”

“The loss to Cincy took us out of the race for a conference championship. We didn’t realize how much it would hurt to get kicked out of the conference championship race,” says ECU safety Jireh Wilson, “So, I feel like that it was kind of hard for us to move on from that game.. I think that is what it was.”

“Was it our preparation leading up to the game, or was it us as players not being locked in leading up to the game on Thursday and Friday?” says ECU tight end Shane Calhoun, “So we came together and came up with a plan for this week going forward.”

“I feel embarrassed just to end off like that,” said Myles Berry after Saturday’s game, “It’s not the end of our season. We have to come back and finish off Temple. Go 1-0 this week and get ready for the bowl game.”

ECU can earn a winning record for the season with a win at Temple Saturday. They are slated to kick off at 1 PM in Philadelphia.

