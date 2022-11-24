Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off

By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, law enforcement agencies here in the East have helpful tips on keeping you and your family safe while traveling.

The New Bern Police Department is promoting its Click It or Ticket campaign ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

New Bern Police Sgt. Monico Hargett says state data shows 1,150 serious crashes over the past year involved unbuckled drivers, and of those, 555 people died.

For those traveling around the holiday, the police department asked everyone to buckle up while on the roads. The main thing they look for is speeding, DWIs, and unbuckled drivers.

“The legal limit of course is .08, however, you just want to stay clear of it altogether. If you’ve been drinking, then take time to call someone, call an uber,” Hargett said. “Things are in a place where you can get from A to point B. Just make sure that if you’re drinking, I definitely would not drive.”

The New Bern Police Department also urges people to avoid speeding in city limits and on highways. And they say the amount of pedestrians typically increases during the holidays.

