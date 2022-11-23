Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores.

The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers say they spoke to the clerk who told them a man came in and threatened to use a gun while demanding multiple cartons of Newport cigarettes. Police say the man made it out of the store with two cartons and investigators learned the same man stole several cartons of Newport cigarettes from other convenience stores in Goldsboro.

WITN is told that on Monday, warrants were secured for Anthony McNair and McNair was arrested and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and five counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was given a combined bond of $77,000 and had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

