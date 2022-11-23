Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property.

Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged.

In the attached pictures, one of the suspects appears to be showing a badge.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call police at (910) 326-5151.

