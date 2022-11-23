Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects

Swansboro property damage case
Swansboro property damage case(Swansboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property.

Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged.

In the attached pictures, one of the suspects appears to be showing a badge.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call police at (910) 326-5151.

