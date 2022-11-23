‘ROCKreation Therapy’ combines music and self improvement

Rockreation Therapy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of therapy is helping those with intellectual disabilities build their cognitive skills with a jam session.

ROCKreation therapy, hosted by five recreational and music therapists at Caswell Developmental Center, was created after one of the therapists was inspired by a performance during their annual talent show in 2017.

The therapist, Stephen, said he saw now only did the residents loved the music being performed, but also how the residents liked performing themselves.

Along with the therapists, between five to 10 Caswell residents travel and perform a variety of songs at special events and locations.

Resident Stacey says he enjoys playing and singing with the group.

Therapists at Caswell says the group also helps resident build their self confidence, learning skills and group work skills.

