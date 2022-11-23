Retired Beaufort police chief & former town commissioner dies at 74

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A public figure in one Eastern Carolina town is being remembered after he passed away this week.

The Town of Beaufort tells WITN Charles McDonald passed away Monday at the age of 74.

McDonald was born and raised in Beaufort and was a police officer with the town beginning in 1974. In 1992, he became police chief, making him the first African American to serve in that role.

He continued as Beaufort police chief until 1998 when he retired after 19 years of service to the department.

In 2001, McDonald was elected to represent the citizens of Beaufort as a town commissioner and he served consecutive terms through 2021. He was selected as mayor pro-tempore in 2007, a position he was selected for a total of three times.

“He was a friend and a mentor to me and to many others. His words of wisdom still ring true to this day. How will any decisions you make benefit ‘the citizens of Beaufort?’ He will be missed but never forgotten,” said Mayor Sharon Harker.

A funeral service for McDonald will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27th at 2 p.m. at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort at 100 Lockhart Drive.

