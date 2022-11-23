Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel

Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:13 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel in Greenville.

Greenville Police say they responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say 24-year-old Nigel Lewis was found shot inside of a room at the Red Roof Inn at 301 Greenville Boulevard.

Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says that Lewis was transported to the hospital, where he is continuing to recover.

WITN is told that no one has been charged at this time, however, detectives are following up on significant leads.

