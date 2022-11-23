Pitt Community College ELA program holds annual Thanksgiving celebration

The students represent more than 15 counties, including Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, France,...
The students represent more than 15 counties, including Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, France, and Cuba.(Pitt Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College’s English Language Acquisition program held its annual Thanksgiving celebration this week.

Students participating in the program enjoyed turkey, ham, a bunch of side dishes, and various pies for dessert.

The celebration was held on Monday at Greenville’s CrossPointe Church. One meal was offered for students in ELA day classes and one was offered for night students.

“In all, the student participants represented more than 15 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, France, and Cuba,” PCC says.

PCC ELA Coordinator Sharon Edwards says attendance was excellent.

“Our students and everybody on hand had a great time getting to know each other and sampling all of the delicious foods prepared by PCC faculty, staff, and event volunteers,” Edwards said.

Edwards added that the celebration is a great way to give ELA students an opportunity to practice their English-speaking skills while introducing them to an American holiday tradition.

“Our Thanksgiving celebration is one of the highlights of the program year for many of our ELA students who don’t know about the American tradition of Thanksgiving,” she said. “Many of them had never eaten turkey, cranberries, and stuffing, and most didn’t know about traditions, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, breaking a wishbone for good luck, and watching football.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

Charles McDonald
Retired Beaufort police chief & former town commissioner dies at 74
Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville
‘You come in here, you’re family’: Soup kitchen offers hope & help ahead of holiday
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Eastern Carolina barbers, police partner to give food to those in need
Eastern Carolina barbers, police partner to give food to those in need