Pitt Community College ELA program holds annual Thanksgiving celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College’s English Language Acquisition program held its annual Thanksgiving celebration this week.

Students participating in the program enjoyed turkey, ham, a bunch of side dishes, and various pies for dessert.

The celebration was held on Monday at Greenville’s CrossPointe Church. One meal was offered for students in ELA day classes and one was offered for night students.

“In all, the student participants represented more than 15 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, France, and Cuba,” PCC says.

PCC ELA Coordinator Sharon Edwards says attendance was excellent.

“Our students and everybody on hand had a great time getting to know each other and sampling all of the delicious foods prepared by PCC faculty, staff, and event volunteers,” Edwards said.

Edwards added that the celebration is a great way to give ELA students an opportunity to practice their English-speaking skills while introducing them to an American holiday tradition.

“Our Thanksgiving celebration is one of the highlights of the program year for many of our ELA students who don’t know about the American tradition of Thanksgiving,” she said. “Many of them had never eaten turkey, cranberries, and stuffing, and most didn’t know about traditions, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, breaking a wishbone for good luck, and watching football.”

