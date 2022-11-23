Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative.

The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for about 10 to 12 more families in need.

Volunteers from the community, including football players from West Craven High School, came to load up vehicles for members of the community.

The help center says it also consolidates donations for a mobile food bank. This allows for those who may not have a means of transportation to carpool to receive donations.

“The Vanceboro Christian Help Center... great, wonderful volunteers that really see the need in our community for the folks that need some help and they are here this morning handing out turkeys. We have our high school, local West Craven High School football team members here with us this morning, volunteering. So we are just proud that everyone comes together to look out for our community,” Vanceboro Mayor Chad Braxton said.

The center – located at 411 White Street in Vanceboro – says it is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for people to come and grab needed food items and daily household supplies.

Organizers say they accept donations throughout the week and are averaging 8-10 applications per week for food assistance.

The outreach organization says it has enough food to feed close to 100 families for thanksgiving.

