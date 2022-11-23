OBX ROAD RAGE: One suspect turns himself in; another promises same

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has turned himself in for a road rage attack that occurred on the Outer Banks this month, and another man who was wanted for the same crime promises to do the same.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said on Monday that officers were looking for 22-year-old Andrew Mesaros, who is wanted for assault inflicting serious injury in connection with the attack that happened on Nov. 13 around 8:15 p.m.

Police say Mesaros is not in North Carolina, but has been in touch with investigators by phone and told them he will turn himself in once he returns.

Another suspect in the attack, 27-year-old Victor Haynes, of Kill Devil Hills, turned himself in to police Wednesday. He has also been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police say the victim of the attack was a 37-year-old man from Kitty Hawk, who reported that a black Dodge pickup truck ran him off the road in the area of U.S. 158 and Martin Street.

WITN is told that the driver of the pickup followed the victim when the 37-year-old stopped in the Dare Centre parking lot. When the victim got out, police say he was attacked by two men riding in the pickup.

Investigators found that Mesaros, whose last known address was in Nags Head, was one of the attackers. He was possibly living in Kill Devil Hills recently.

